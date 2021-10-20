Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of ETRN opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.06. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

