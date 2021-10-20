Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

