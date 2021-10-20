Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

