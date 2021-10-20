Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Markel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $16.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s FY2021 earnings at $59.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $90.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,310.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,247.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,219.72. Markel has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,319.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 65.0% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,171. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

