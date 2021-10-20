Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Argo Blockchain Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

