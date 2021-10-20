EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. EQT traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.65. 63,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,113,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Truist Securities upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in EQT by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EQT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 133,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EQT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 734,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

