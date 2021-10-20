Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 109.25 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. Epwin Group has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £158.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

