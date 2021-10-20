EOS Force 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $197,399.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $22.26 million and $197,399.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

