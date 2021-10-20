EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

