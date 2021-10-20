Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

