Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 33,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,002. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

