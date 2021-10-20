Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.