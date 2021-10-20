Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) PT Raised to $7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.08% from the company’s current price.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,749. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

