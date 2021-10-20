Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $490,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

