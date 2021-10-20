Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after buying an additional 171,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CryoLife by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 118,189 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CryoLife by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 99,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CryoLife by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 55,102 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRY opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $828.68 million, a P/E ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

