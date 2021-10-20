Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 3,454 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 606.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.