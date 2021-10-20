Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 300 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $196.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

