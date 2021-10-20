Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Engagesmart stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

