Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

