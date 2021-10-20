Endurance Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Endurance Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EDNCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. Endurance Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ EDNCU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Endurance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

