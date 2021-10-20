Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.31.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 24.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 25.96. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

