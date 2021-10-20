Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 16.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 47.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

