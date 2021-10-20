Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.35.

Enbridge stock opened at C$53.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$53.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.79.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1505967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

