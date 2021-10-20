Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 1172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENTA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

