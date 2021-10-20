Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Cap Achieves $178,880.66

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $178,880.66 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

