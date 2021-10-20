Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in September

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,876,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 2,283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,397.4 days.

Shares of THQQF opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $35.54.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

