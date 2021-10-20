Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $30,297.05 and $17.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.71 or 0.06033351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

