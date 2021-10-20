Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 22,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,183. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $15,146,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,938,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

