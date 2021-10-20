Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,383 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,168.60 ($15.27).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.35) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,073.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,047.38. The stock has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 39.96.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.