Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

