eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get eGain alerts:

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.