eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EGAN stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About eGain
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
