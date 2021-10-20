ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECNCF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

