eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,169 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 2.7% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. 82,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

