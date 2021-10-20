Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE ETY opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

