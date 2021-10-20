Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

EVF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 1,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.