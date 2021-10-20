easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of easyJet from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $900.00.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

