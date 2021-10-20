Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.06. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 3,126 shares traded.

ESTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.