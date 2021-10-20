EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.62

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $19.75. EACO shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.32.

About EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

