E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Jarett Janik Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Jarett Janik acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ETWO stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

