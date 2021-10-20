e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.96 Million

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post $83.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $86.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $72.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $367.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $394.75 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. 204,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.