e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post $83.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $86.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $72.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $367.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $394.75 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. 204,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.