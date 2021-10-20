Dynex Capital (DX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.