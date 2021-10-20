Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) to Issue Dividend of $1.36

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 1.3571 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Dunelm Group stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of -0.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

