Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $37.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.