DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC

FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,832,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises about 100.0% of FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $95,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,694,463.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,533,781 shares of company stock valued at $252,148,204. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 70,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

