DPRating Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,006.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. DPRating has a market cap of $679,114.11 and $22,006.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00189723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

