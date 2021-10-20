Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.75

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.75 and last traded at C$23.51, with a volume of 24259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.54.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$755.74 million and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.27.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

