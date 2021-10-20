DoorDash, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average is $172.28. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $8,013,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.