Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,400 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $59.95. 1,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,512. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

