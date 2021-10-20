Dodge & Cox Sells 3,917,919 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,100,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917,919 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,171,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. 16,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

