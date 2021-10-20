Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $1,944,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,110. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

